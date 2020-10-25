B.C. election 2020: Ben Stewart projected to win in Kelowna West

Send this page to someone via email

Ben Stewart of the BC Liberals is projected to win in the riding of Kelowna West.

As of 11:30 p.m., with 100 of 113 polls reporting, Stewart was leading the riding at 49 per cent and 5,814 votes.

Spring Hawes of the NDP was second at 32.2 per cent and 3,814 votes. In third was Peter Truch of the Green Party at 14.5 per cent and 1,722 votes.

This riding was formerly known as Westside-Kelowna.

In 2017, BC Liberal leader and incumbent Christy Clark won the seat with 59 per cent of ballots (15,674), handily defeating BC New Democrat Shelley Cook who had 25.2 per cent (6,712).

Clark resigned later that year after the NDP formed government with the BC Greens.

She had parachuted into the Liberal-friendly Okanagan in 2013 after she lost to the NDP in Vancouver-Point Grey, barely two years into her time as premier.

Stewart had to step aside from his Kelowna riding so that she could run in a byelection and earn a spot in Victoria.

Stewart was also elected in 2013 with 58.1 per cent of the vote.

He returned in 2018, after Clark stepped down, and won the seat in a byelection.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

