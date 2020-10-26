Last-minute voter’s guide to the Saskatchewan election

Send this page to someone via email

The leaders of Saskatchewan’s political parties have been pushing their promises and platforms in the weeks leading up to the Oct. 26 election.

Global News has been tracking those promises and has prepared a quick list of where the two main parties stand on issues such as the economy, health care and education.

Central platform

The Saskatchewan NDP is campaigning on a promise not to make cuts and increase spending in health care, education and job creation.

The party said it would spend $2.1 billion over the next five years to implement its platform, while not saying when it would balance the budget.

The Saskatchewan Party said the main ballot question is which party is best able to lead the province’s economic recovery.

It is promising $851 million in new spending and said it plans to balance the budget in 2024.

Economy

Both parties have made promises each says will help the economy recover.

Health care

The NDP says it will invest tens of millions more dollars into health care. The Saskatchewan Party — as the government — promised new urgent care centres in Regina and Saskatoon.

Education/Child care

Both parties are promising to increase the number of child care spaces in the province, while the NDP said it will invest millions of dollars to reduce class sizes.

Seniors/Long-term care

The NDP and Saskatchewan have pledged to hire more staff to support seniors and care homes. The Saskatchewan Party is also promising to increase the seniors income plan.

Environment/Climate change

Voting/Results

Polls in Saskatchewan are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 26.

Global News will have extensive coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. CT on both Global Regina and Global Saskatoon, online at globalnews.ca and on the Global TV App.

