Global News at 10 Regina
October 23 2020 11:54am
04:28

In conversation with Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe

The Saskatchewan Party is aiming for a fourth-consecutive mandate. Party leader Scott Moe is promising a balanced budget and a stable recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

