Global News at 10 Regina October 23 2020 11:54am 04:28 In conversation with Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe The Saskatchewan Party is aiming for a fourth-consecutive mandate. Party leader Scott Moe is promising a balanced budget and a stable recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7415782/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7415782/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?