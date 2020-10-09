Saskatchewan Party releases full platform, promises balanced budget by 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Scott Moe says the decision voters have to make in the upcoming election is which party should lead the province’s economic recovery.

The Saskatchewan Party leader said his party will balance the budget by 2024 as it released its election platform on Friday.

“We have a plan to make life more affordable — for students, seniors, families, homeowners and everyone,” Moe said.

“Our plan means a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and together, that means a strong Saskatchewan.”

Moe said the Saskatchewan Party will run on its record since forming government in 2007.

“The question in this election is – who do you trust to lead a strong economic recovery in Saskatchewan?“ Moe said, as he compared his party’s record to that of previous NDP governments.

“If you compare the Saskatchewan Party’s plan and our record to the NDP’s, the answer is pretty clear.”

The party is promising $851.8 million in new spending in its platform Our Plan for a Strong Saskatchewan and released a costing background.

Saskatchewan Party officials said costs are higher in the first years of its plan due to temporary measures to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

The deficit is forecast by the party to be $2.2 billion in the current fiscal year, dropping to $1.7 billion in 2021-22, $1.1 billion in 2022-23 and $464 million in 2023-24. A surplus of $43 million is forecast for 2024-25. In this time frame, the Saskatchewan Party projects $2.9 billion in revenue growth and expenses rising from $16.2 billion to $16.8 billion.

Most of the costed platform promises were announced prior to Friday, but the party said details on three additional initiatives will be released in the coming days.

Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili will square off on Oct. 14 at 6:05 p.m. in a debate that will be broadcast live on Global Regina and Saskatoon and on globalnews.ca.

Saskatchewan heads to the polls on Oct. 26.

