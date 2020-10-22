Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 22 2020 10:35am
04:45

Sask. Party candidate on plans to address economy

Saskatchewan Party candidate for Saskatoon Stonebridge-Dakota Bronwyn Eyre joins Global News Morning with her party’s plans to address the economy.

