WATCH LIVE: Saskatchewan leaders’ debate 2020

The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two largest political parties are taking part in the only televised debate of the election campaign on Wednesday night.

The one-hour debate starts at 6:05 p.m. CT and will have Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe and NDP leader Ryan Meili going head-to-head.

A panelist of journalists – Global’s Allison Bamford, CBC’s Adam Hunter, Postmedia’s Murray Mandryk and Vanier Scholar Merelda Fiddler – will each pose two questions to the leaders.

The discussion will be centred around COVID-19, the economy, health care and Indigenous issues.

Each leader will have 45 seconds to answer, followed by a three-minute open debate.

Debate moderator, Molly Thomas — a journalist with CTV — will ensure the leaders are following the rules, which both parties agreed to.

Both Moe and Meili will also get a chance for opening remarks. The order of who speaks first will be determined by random draw.

The live debate is being held at the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan with no live audience because of the pandemic. Leaders, panelists and the moderator are all separated by a two-metre distance.

The invitation to the debate was based on the criteria determined by the Consortium, which includes CTV, Global, and CBC, in which a political party needs to have representation in the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan.

