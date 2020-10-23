Moncton woman creates COVID-19-friendly Halloween display

Send this page to someone via email

Christine Murray of Moncton thinks it is spooktacular that Halloween is back on since the city moved back to the yellow phase of COVID-19 health alerts.

But she says safety must be the top priority.

“We are going to do everything that we can to make sure that we are COVID-friendly for the families,” said Murray.

Halloween is a very big deal at her home. Murray spends several days covering nearly every inch of her front lawn with spooky decorations.

But she said nothing is more important than keeping the little trick-or-treaters safe, so she’s pulled out all the stops.

“I am going to be masked. Hand sanitizer is going to be where I am and I have a large set of skeleton tongs that I am going to put the candy in the children’s bags,” she said.

She also has a one-way path marked out on her lawn to ensure physical distancing.

“My husband and mother-in-law (will be) helping direct people to make sure that everybody is following the protocol.”

She’s even taken steps to make sure her decor is coronavirus-friendly. Skeletons on her font lawn sport face masks.

“They are following the rules and following the protocol,” said Murray.

This year, she says it only seemed fitting to add a little lighthearted COVID-19 reference to the mix: two of the skeletons are fighting over a package of toilet paper.

“Just to make it a little bit funny and for people to try to get a little chuckle out of it,” she said.

Murray said she by no means is making light of the seriousness of the pandemic — the goal is just to make people smile.