Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 23

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto declares COVID-19 outbreak in surgical unit

Sunnybrook Hospital says a coronavirus outbreak has been declared in a surgical unit after five cases of the virus were identified.

“All outbreak control measures are in place and there has been no transmission to other patient care areas of the hospital,” a spokesperson for the hospital told Global News.

All of the infected patients are asymptomatic, the hospital said, adding that four patients remain in hospital and one was discharged.

Sunnybrook remains open for all scheduled clinics and procedures and emergency visits, the spokesperson said.

Ontario reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 826 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 68,353. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 6,474.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 292 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region, 87 in Ottawa, 72 in York Region, and 38 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

Nine more deaths were recorded totaling 3,080 deaths in Ontario. More than 40,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 733 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,913 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of three deaths since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 77 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of three.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 229 active cases among long-term care residents and 237 active cases among staff — up by 23 and down by six cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario long-term care commission provides government recommendations for 2nd wave in homes

Ontario’s independent commission into long-term care in the province has released early recommendations for the Ford government to implement as the second wave of the coronavirus is in full swing.

The report found that in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 55 per cent of long-term care homes in the province reported an outbreak, while 75 per cent of all deaths were represented by long-term care residents.

Earlier findings found that long-term care homes in the province suffered from staffing shortages, and a lack of strong infection and prevention and control measures (IPAC), among other things.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,698 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 946 among students and 245 among staff (507 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 72 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 440 cases reported among students and 95 cases among staff (261 individuals were not identified) — totaling 796 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 514 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Five schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 357 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of eight (four new child cases and four new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 133 currently have cases and 50 centres are closed.