Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto declares COVID-19 outbreak in surgical unit

Send this page to someone via email

Sunnybrook Hospital says a coronavirus outbreak has been declared in a surgical unit after five cases of the virus were identified.

The hospital said an initial three cases linked to each other were identified through regular surveillance. Two more cases were then detected through broader testing.

“All outbreak control measures are in place and there has been no transmission to other patient care areas of the hospital,” a spokesperson for the hospital told Global News.

All of the infected patients are asymptomatic, the hospital said, adding that four patients remain in hospital and one was discharged.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sunnybrook remains open for all scheduled clinics and procedures and emergency visits, the spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday evening, the Scarborough Health Network said six patients are infected in one unit at its general hospital.

St. Michael’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Toronto Western Hospital and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health have also declared outbreaks among staff or patients.

An official outbreak is defined as at least two health care-related cases of COVID-19 within 14 days.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

1:43 Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak