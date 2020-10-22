Coronavirus outbreak declared at Winnipeg’s Victoria General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Another Winnipeg hospital is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak.

Victoria General Hospital released news Thursday evening that it’s investigating positive cases linked to the 5N and 5S family medicine units.

The outbreak has been declared on Unit 5N after two patients tested positive for the virus.

The hospital is implementing outbreak protocols, which include the suspension of new patient admissions to both units as well as visitor restrictions to the units. In the meantime, families are encouraged to visit virtually.

The hospital is also executing enhanced environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces, ensuring proper use of personal protective equipment, ensuring physical distancing and promoting proper hand hygiene.

The hospital and clinics remain open and procedures are continuing as usual.

