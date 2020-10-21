16 people test positive for COVID-19 after pair of St. Boniface Hospital outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

St. Boniface Hospital is now dealing with a pair of COVID-19 outbreaks.

In a memo obtained by Global News sent to all hospital staff and physicians, 11 patients and five staff have tested positive in relation to outbreaks linked to the E5 and E6 medicine units.

New patient admissions to the units have been suspended.

Late last week, two patients in the E6 unit obtained the virus while in hospital, sparking the first outbreak.

“All potential contacts between October 5 and October 20 are being traced so that they can self-isolate and, if necessary, be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission,” the memo reads.

The hospital will remain open and clinics and procedures will continue as usual.

