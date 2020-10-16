COVID-19 outbreak declared in St. Boniface Hospital unit

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a unit inside the St. Boniface Hospital, according to a memo obtained by Global News.

The letter, sent to St. Boniface staff and physicians, says two patients in the E6 unit obtained the virus while in hospital.

“This led us to rapidly assess the unit and test all contacts who may have been exposed between October 5 and October 16,” the memo says.

The unit is closed to admissions and visitation has been restricted. Additional cleaning procedures are in place.

The hospital remains open, and clinics and procedures will continue as usual.

“The hospital is safe for patients and other approved visitors/essential designated support persons,” the memo says.

Global News has reached out to the WRHA and Shared Health for comment.

