Positive COVID-19 case in St. Boniface Hospital’s echocardiography department: Shared Health

The staff at St. Boniface Hospital’s echocardiography department were recently sent home to self-isolate after someone in that department tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Shared Health spokesperson.

“All staff members in the department – 13 individuals in total – were immediately notified and sent home to self-isolate while contact tracing was completed.

“Any staff determined to have had close contact with the individual while they were symptomatic have been directed to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure.” Tweet This

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all elective echocardiographies were suspended last week, which reduced the number of exams to only those considered urgent and emergent. Arrangements have been made to bring in staff from other departments to ensure continuity of service.

The spokesperson said the entire department has been thoroughly cleaned and no patients have been identified as close contacts.

The situation is still being investigated by public health, occupational health, and infection prevention and control representatives.

“This news is upsetting to all of us,” said the spokesperson.

“Our thoughts are with the affected staff member, as well as all of their colleagues at the site. We implore all Manitobans – including health-care workers – to stay home when sick, even if symptoms are mild.”

On Tuesday, the province confirmed at Selkirk hospital employee also tested positive for COVID-19.

