Oshawa father charged in 2019 death of 4-month-old son: police

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of his four-month-old son.

Police said that on April 21, 2019, the victim was taken to hospital with unexplained injuries and officers were called to investigate.

The infant died days later.

In a news release issued Wednesday, officers announced that after a lengthy investigation and closely working with the coroner’s office, the infant’s father was arrested.

Tristan Daniel Piper, 24, of Oshawa was charged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

