Crime

Uxbridge man charged after allegedly ramming 3 cruisers, hiding in children’s playhouse

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. DRPS stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

UXBRIDGE, Ont. — Police say a man found hiding in a child’s playhouse, allegedly holding a knife, was arrested and charged hours after a high-speed chase that saw three cruisers struck.

Durham Region police say the incident happened in Uxbridge, Ont., on Tuesday night, after two men were reported to be fighting.

They say one of the men sped away in a pickup truck, and then allegedly reversed into a police cruiser that had been following him, before hitting a second cruiser twice, striking a third police car and speeding away.

Read more: Woman, 19, charged after alleged fraudulent purchase of $85K Land Rover in Ajax

Police say nobody was injured in the collisions.

They allege that early Wednesday morning, someone called police to report that the man was on their property, and when officers arrived, he fled through backyards, eventually hiding in a playhouse with a knife in his hands.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Trudel from Uxbridge was arrested after a brief struggle and now faces multiple charges including flight from a peace officer and dangerous driving.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
