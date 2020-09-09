Woman, 19, charged after alleged fraudulent purchase of $85K Land Rover in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman is facing several charges after allegedly using a fraudulent ID to finance a Land Rover worth more than $85,000.

Police said that last Friday, the woman went to the Land Rover Lakeridge dealership in Ajax and used the ID to finance a 2019 Land Rover Velar.

In a news release, officers said the Durham police Financial Crimes Unit was contacted and the transaction was deemed fraudulent.

The woman was arrested when she went to pick up the vehicle on Saturday, police said.

Lubnan Godarzi of Niagara Falls has since been charged with several offences, including fraud under $5,000, making a false statement to procure a loan and personation to obtain property interest.

Police said she was released on an undertaking.

