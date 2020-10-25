Menu

Comments

Politics

B.C. election 2020: BC NDP’s Murray Rankin projected to capture Oak Bay-Gordon Head

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 1:00 am
NDP MP Murray Rankin stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
NDP MP Murray Rankin stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

BC NDP candidate Murray Rankin is expected to take home the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Rankin was projected to be the winner of the riding that was once held by Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

Read more: Full B.C. election 2020 coverage

However, this became a riding to watch after Weaver announced his departure from politics earlier this year.

The district is the only one in B.C. to have elected candidates from the Social Credit, NDP, Liberal and Green parties.

Nicole Duncan had hoped to hold on to the seat for the Greens, while Rankin was one of five former MPs running for the New Democrats.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Weaver won a decisive victory in 2017, pulling in 15,257 votes.

BC Liberal Alex Dutton finished second with 6,952 ballots and New Democrat Bryce Casavant was third with 6,912.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.

