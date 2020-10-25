B.C. election 2020: BC NDP’s Murray Rankin projected to capture Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP candidate Murray Rankin is expected to take home the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Rankin was projected to be the winner of the riding that was once held by Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

However, this became a riding to watch after Weaver announced his departure from politics earlier this year.

7:19 Andrew Weaver announces plans to step down as leader of the Green Party Andrew Weaver announces plans to step down as leader of the Green Party

The district is the only one in B.C. to have elected candidates from the Social Credit, NDP, Liberal and Green parties.

Nicole Duncan had hoped to hold on to the seat for the Greens, while Rankin was one of five former MPs running for the New Democrats.

Weaver won a decisive victory in 2017, pulling in 15,257 votes.

BC Liberal Alex Dutton finished second with 6,952 ballots and New Democrat Bryce Casavant was third with 6,912.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.