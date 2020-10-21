Coronavirus: 27 cases at Blumenort, Man., poultry plant related to community transmission

Send this page to someone via email

More than two dozen employees at the Exceldor poultry plant in Bluemenort, Man., have tested positive for COVID-19.

But the company says there is no evidence the 27 cases were caused by workplace transmission.

“We are dealing with cases of community transmission beyond our walls, therefore out of our control,” an Exceldor spokesperson told Global News in a statement.

“Exceldor investigated every single one of the cases and results show that all the measures in place are effective in avoiding contamination among employees in the workplace.”

Including the positive cases, 89 employees are in self-isolation. There are a total of 650 employees working at the plant.

The company said several workers live together or commute together, which may have led to the situation.

Exceldor Co-operative, formerly known as Granny’s Poultry, is the largest poultry producer in the province.

UFCW Local 832, the union representing more than 500 workers at the plant says it’s concerned with the rising numbers.

“We are working with the company to ensure our member’s stress and concerns are looked after, and safety is the top priority,” said Bea Bruske, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 832.

The union said Workplace Health and Safety has already been to the plant, and they will be joining Public Health and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Friday for another walk-through.

