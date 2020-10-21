Another coronavirus death linked to Winnipeg personal care home, 135 new cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and linked another death to a deadly outbreak at a Winnipeg personal care home.

The latest death — the 43rd linked to the virus — is a man in his 80s who had been a resident at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home, health officials said.

The death is the eleventh connected to the Edmonton Street personal care home in downtown Winnipeg.

The latest cases — which include 102 in the Winnipeg health region — bring the total number of cases reported in Manitoba to 3,626.

Provincial data shows there are currently 1,774 active cases and 1,809 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March.

Wednesday’s other cases include 17 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, four in the Northern health region, and 12 in the Southern Health region.

The province said it wasn’t able to give an update on how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday due to a technical issue. There were 32 people reported to be in hospital including six in intensive care Tuesday.

Health officials said 1,861 tests for COVID-19 were completed Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 230,641.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

