Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

3 new outbreaks at personal care homes as Manitoba registers 110 new coronavirus cases

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 1:53 pm
Click to play video 'Manitoba making COVID-19 testing available at community medical clinics' Manitoba making COVID-19 testing available at community medical clinics
To combat long lines that have left many in Winnipeg frustrated, the province announced a handful of measures on Monday. Global's Marney Blunt breaks it all down.

Manitoba registered 110 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, and three new outbreaks were declared in personal care homes.

The three care homes affected include Golden West Centennial Lodge, Misericordia Place, and Middlechurch Home.

One of the previously reported coronavirus cases was taken off the list, said the province, so Manitoba’s new total is 3,491.

Read more: Manitoba to roll out appointment-based COVID-19 testing

The data shows:

  • two cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;
  • 11 cases in the Northern health region;
  • two case in the Prairie Mountain Health region;
  • seven cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and
  • 88 cases in the Winnipeg health region.
There are currently 1,746 active cases, but there are also 1,703 people who have recovered. Those numbers, said the province, are still inaccurate as local contact tracers try to clear the backlog.

There are also 32 people in hospital and six people are in intensive care. The number of deaths stays at 42.

Lab tests done Monday totaled 2,149, bringing the total to 228,713 since February.

An outbreak has also been declared at Bird’s Hill School and the school has been elevated to orange in the province’s pandemic response system.

However, an outbreak at John Pritchard School has officially be declared over.

Manitoba implemented new restrictions Monday, closing down bars, entertainment venues and limiting capacity at restaurants to 50 per cent for at least the next two weeks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusJohn Pritchard Schoolbirds hill school
