Coronavirus: Hamilton’s Mohawk and Niagara college report COVID-19 cases

Mohawk College reported its second COVID-19 case on Tuesday involving a student at the Stoney Creek campus.

In a statement, the school says the individual was last on campus on Oct.13, attending a class.

“Some people who may have had casual contact with the affected student are being asked to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days. They have already been notified,” the college said in the release.

The positive test is the second at the college’s Stoney Creek campus which reported a confirmed case on Sept. 25.

Niagara College reports 2 COVID-19 cases

Niagara College reported two COVID-19 cases at its Welland Campus on Tuesday.

The school didn’t disclose whether the two were students or staff but did say they were last on campus Oct. 14 and are currently self-isolating.

The cases are the second and third for the college after reporting a case at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus involving a person who was last at the school on Oct. 5.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton schools now have a combined 28 unresolved cases as of Oct. 21, including outbreaks at Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary involving five active cases, and a pair of cases at Shannen Koostachin elementary.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 20 cases

Bennetto Elementary School: three cases

Dalewood Elementary School: one case

Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary School: one case

Highview Elementary School: one case

Huntington Park Elementary School: one case

Queen Victoria Elementary School: one case

Saltfleet District High School: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases

Sherwood Secondary School: two cases

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School: one case

System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary School: two cases

Westdale Secondary School: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — eight cases

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: five cases

St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: one case

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

R. L. Hyslop: one case

St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three cases.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 26 unresolved cases as of Oct. 21 including a new case at a child-care centre in Oakville.

Burlington — 5

Brant Hills Public School: one case

Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case

Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case

Nelson Secondary School: two cases

Halton Hills — 3

Acton District High School: one case

Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case

George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case

Milton — seven

Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case

École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases

Escarpment View Public School: one case

Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

W. I. Dick Middle School: one case

Oakville — 11

Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case

Falgarwood Public School: one case

Garth Webb Secondary School: one case

Gladys Speers Public School: one case

Heritage Glen Public School: one case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case

Iroquois Ridge High School: two cases

Pine Grove Public School: one case

Post’s Corners Public School: one case

West Oak Public School: one case

Halton has three active cases in child-care centres at:

Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre — The Village School (Oakville): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools reported a combined 8 cases as of Oct. 21 including a case at a child-care centre in Welland.

Fort Erie — one

Stevensville Public School: one case

Grimsby — one

Grimsby Secondary: one case

Niagara Falls — four

ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases

Saint Paul Catholic High School: one case

Valley Way Public School: one case

St. Catharines — two

Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case

Port Weller Public School: one case

Niagara region has two active cases in a child-care centre.

Branscombe Early Learning and Family Centre: one case

Welland Regional Child Care Centre: one case

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Brant County public schools reported one active coronavirus case as of Oct. 21.

Brantford — one

St. John’s College: one case

Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.