Coronavirus: Hamilton’s Mohawk and Niagara college report COVID-19 cases

Mohawk College reported its second COVID-19 case on Tuesday involving a student at the Stoney Creek campus.
In a statement, the school says the individual was last on campus on Oct.13, attending a class.
“Some people who may have had casual contact with the affected student are being asked to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days. They have already been notified,” the college said in the release.
The positive test is the second at the college’s Stoney Creek campus which reported a confirmed case on Sept. 25.
Niagara College reports 2 COVID-19 cases
Niagara College reported two COVID-19 cases at its Welland Campus on Tuesday.
The school didn’t disclose whether the two were students or staff but did say they were last on campus Oct. 14 and are currently self-isolating.
The cases are the second and third for the college after reporting a case at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus involving a person who was last at the school on Oct. 5.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Hamilton schools now have a combined 28 unresolved cases as of Oct. 21, including outbreaks at Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary involving five active cases, and a pair of cases at Shannen Koostachin elementary.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 20 cases
- Bennetto Elementary School: three cases
- Dalewood Elementary School: one case
- Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary School: one case
- Highview Elementary School: one case
- Huntington Park Elementary School: one case
- Queen Victoria Elementary School: one case
- Saltfleet District High School: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases
- Sherwood Secondary School: two cases
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School: one case
- System Alternative Education — Rebecca Street location: one case
- Tiffany Hills Elementary School: two cases
- Westdale Secondary School: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — eight cases
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: five cases
- St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: one case
Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- R. L. Hyslop: one case
- St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported seven on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three cases.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 26 unresolved cases as of Oct. 21 including a new case at a child-care centre in Oakville.
Burlington — 5
- Brant Hills Public School: one case
- Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case
- Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case
- Nelson Secondary School: two cases
Halton Hills — 3
- Acton District High School: one case
- Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case
- George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case
Milton — seven
- Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case
- École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases
- Escarpment View Public School: one case
- Lumen Christi Catholic Elementary: one case
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- W. I. Dick Middle School: one case
Oakville — 11
- Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case
- Falgarwood Public School: one case
- Garth Webb Secondary School: one case
- Gladys Speers Public School: one case
- Heritage Glen Public School: one case
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Iroquois Ridge High School: two cases
- Pine Grove Public School: one case
- Post’s Corners Public School: one case
- West Oak Public School: one case
Halton has three active cases in child-care centres at:
- Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre — The Village School (Oakville): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools reported a combined 8 cases as of Oct. 21 including a case at a child-care centre in Welland.
Fort Erie — one
- Stevensville Public School: one case
Grimsby — one
- Grimsby Secondary: one case
Niagara Falls — four
- ÉÉC Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse: two cases
- Saint Paul Catholic High School: one case
- Valley Way Public School: one case
St. Catharines — two
- Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case
- Port Weller Public School: one case
Niagara region has two active cases in a child-care centre.
- Branscombe Early Learning and Family Centre: one case
- Welland Regional Child Care Centre: one case
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
Brant County public schools reported one active coronavirus case as of Oct. 21.
Brantford — one
- St. John’s College: one case
Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.
