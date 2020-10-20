Menu

Canada
October 20 2020 2:25pm
03:10

Coronavirus: Ford urges people to abide by Halloween guidance

Asked about conflicting messages from different doctors about trick-or-treating, including Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged people to abide by the guidance on trick-or-treating and not go if in a modified Stage 2 region. He also asked people not to pack up a vehicle and drive to a Stage 3 region just to trick-or-treat, stressing they’ll lower COVID-19 cases again if they continue to abide by guidance.

