Coronavirus: Ford urges people to abide by Halloween guidance

Asked about conflicting messages from different doctors about trick-or-treating, including Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged people to abide by the guidance on trick-or-treating and not go if in a modified Stage 2 region. He also asked people not to pack up a vehicle and drive to a Stage 3 region just to trick-or-treat, stressing they’ll lower COVID-19 cases again if they continue to abide by guidance.