Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Health Canada recalls counterfeit hand sanitizer found at Dollarama in Ontario

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 9:51 pm
Click to play video 'Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers' Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers
WATCH: Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers

Health Canada is recalling another hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the product has been determined to be counterfeit.

In a recall notice issued on Sunday, Health Canada said a counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer was found for sale at a Dollarama location in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Read more: Health Canada adds 5 hand sanitizers to recall list, cites potential health risk

The agency said the recalled product was sold in a 250 mL container, has a lot number of 6942 and an expiry date of May 2023.

“As the counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer is unauthorized and made with an unknown formulation, it may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and may pose serious risks to health,” the notice reads.

Health Canada / Provided
Health Canada / Provided

The counterfeit product is also suspected to contain methanol, an ingredient that is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers.

The agency said methanol “could cause severe adverse reactions or death when ingested.”

According to Health Canada, the product may have been sold at Dollarama stores across the country.

“Health Canada is confirming the complete list of locations where the product was sold,” the notice reads.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: What consumers need to know about hand sanitizer' COVID-19: What consumers need to know about hand sanitizer
COVID-19: What consumers need to know about hand sanitizer

Dollarama has agreed to stop selling the product at its stores in Canada while the investigation continues.

The agency said anyone who has purchased this product should stop using it “immediately.”

“Consult your healthcare provider if you have used this product and have any health or safety concerns,” the notice said.

