Health Canada recalls counterfeit hand sanitizer found at Dollarama in Ontario

Health Canada is recalling another hand sanitizer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the product has been determined to be counterfeit.

In a recall notice issued on Sunday, Health Canada said a counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer was found for sale at a Dollarama location in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The agency said the recalled product was sold in a 250 mL container, has a lot number of 6942 and an expiry date of May 2023.

“As the counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer is unauthorized and made with an unknown formulation, it may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and may pose serious risks to health,” the notice reads.

The counterfeit product is also suspected to contain methanol, an ingredient that is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers.

The agency said methanol “could cause severe adverse reactions or death when ingested.”

According to Health Canada, the product may have been sold at Dollarama stores across the country.

“Health Canada is confirming the complete list of locations where the product was sold,” the notice reads.

Dollarama has agreed to stop selling the product at its stores in Canada while the investigation continues.

The agency said anyone who has purchased this product should stop using it “immediately.”

“Consult your healthcare provider if you have used this product and have any health or safety concerns,” the notice said.