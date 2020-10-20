Brock University’s Hamilton campus moving to Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Brock University’s Hamilton campus has found a new home in Burlington.

In a release on Tuesday, officials at the university said it had found a “more accessible location” for its satellite school and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Burlington’s city council after its approval on Monday night.

A search for a new campus site is underway with the school’s assets and resources expected to be folded into the Burlington community, according to university officials.

It’s expected the new campus will be located close to the GO rail system and the QEW.

Read more: Brock University to close and sell Hamilton Campus by 2021

“Over the decades, Brock has developed a relationship with the Hamilton-Burlington-Oakville communities, and we have seen strong growth in student enrolment from across these communities,” said Brock president Gervan Fearon.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important for us to be able to more effectively serve our students, faculty, staff and community partners across the region that includes Niagara and the Burlington corridor.”

As for the Hamilton location on King Street East, it is expected to close in the spring of 2021.

Last November, the university announced it was putting the property up for sale after it was determined the converted 1960s high school would be too costly to update.

Brock completed the sale in September in an agreement that gives the university the option of continuing until August 2022.

The university’s King Street location has been in operation since 2000.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says the move is “truly exciting news for Burlington.”

“It’s also been a goal of mine for the past 10 years, and part of our City’s Strategic Plan, so it’s great to see it finally coming together. It’s a win-win not just for Brock University, but Burlington will also benefit from getting a foothold in the post-secondary undergraduate world,” said Meed-Ward.

2:09 Some Ontario schools scrap high school final exams amid COVID-19 pandemic Some Ontario schools scrap high school final exams amid COVID-19 pandemic