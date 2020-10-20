Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health is reporting a new outbreak at a retirement home in Dundas, Ont. after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says the outbreak was declared on Monday at Amica Dundas, which houses around 300 beds for seniors.

The risk of spread to residents is low after it was determined that the worker was using personal protective equipment (PPE) and following safety guidelines, according to a release from Amica.

Hamilton is dealing with 11 active outbreaks as of Tuesday at:

Two schools (Shannen Koostachin elementary school, Sacred Heart of Jesus elementary school)

Three long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre)

Two retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas)

One retail outlet (Kushies baby store),

One woman’s shelter (Inasmuch House)

One restaurant (Radius)

One gym (SPINCO)

The 80 cases at SPINCO involve 48 members, two staff, and 30 secondary cases connected to people who had contact with someone who went to the gym.

Both Halton and Niagara regions also reported new outbreaks in the last 48 hours at Rapelje Lodge long-term care home in Welland and Post Inn Village in Oakville involving a staff member testing positive for the virus.

Hamilton reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,559.

Officials say 39.9 per cent (85) of the city’s 213 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 146 active cases as of Oct. 20 with six people receiving hospital care.

The city has 47 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s acting medical officer of health says the region’s cases are at their highest level since April.

In a presser on Tuesday, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said the region saw 14 cases locally in the past week and confirmed the region is being affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

“What has been most concerning locally over the past few weeks is that we are finding through our investigations that cases are now indicating to us that they have many more contacts than they did during the first wave,” Urbantke said.

“We are also seeing more instances of COVID-19 being spread at gatherings of multiple households than we did a few weeks ago.”

Brant County’s health unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has a total of 224 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 19 active cases as of Oct. 20 and no cases receiving hospital care.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infections.

Public health says 37.95 per cent (85) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one institutional outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford.

Halton Region reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak

Public Health Halton reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with Burlington reporting 9 new cases and Oakville reporting 12.

The region has had 1,872 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 233 active cases as of Oct. 20. Burlington has 91 active cases and a total of 523 coronavirus cases since March.

The region has 30 deaths connected with the coronavirus.

Halton has six outbreaks in the region at five long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC and Cama Woodlands in Burlington, as well as Revera Northridge, Post Inn Village and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and one retirement home (Village of Tansley Woods).

The outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods involves 38 people in total with 26 resident cases, six staff cases and six cases under investigation that have not yet been connected to residents or staff in the home. Three people in the facility died in October from the outbreak.

Chartwell Waterford has 20 cases tied to 10 residents and 10 others connected to the home. The facility also reported a death on Friday. No details were made available by Halton public heath.

The region now has 30 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with 11 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.

Public Health Halton says 40.5 per cent (121) of its 299 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 128 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 40 (31.25 per cent) under the age of 39.

Niagara Region reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,284 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 78 active cases as of Oct. 20.

The region has 68 virus-related deaths since March.

The region has four outbreaks connected to the coronavirus at two retirement homes (Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and two nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge).

Since the pandemic was declared, 42.7 per cent (548) of the region’s 1,284 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. The region has an overall total of 505 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are 7 active cases as of Oct. 20.

Public health says 33.9 per cent (171) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one outbreak tied to two staff members at the Caressant Care long-term care home in Courtland.

