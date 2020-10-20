Saskatchewan CMHO urges caution about gatherings as coronavirus cases linked to events climb

As Saskatchewan’s coronavirus caseload continues to climb, the chief medical health officer says people “really have to be careful” when it comes to gathering and stick to “a small consistent group.”
On Tuesday afternoon at the legislative building, Dr. Saqib Shahab discussed the primary, secondary and tertiary cases that continue to be linked to Saskatoon nightclubs, a religious gathering in Prince Albert, weddings and parties — and now, Thanksgiving dinners.
In some cases, “people, unfortunately, went, while infectious, to not one gathering but several gatherings,” the doctor said while talking about Thanksgiving.
“Small events can lead to significant transmission.”
Saskatchewan has had “notable superspreader events,” said Shahab, who went on to refer to Prince Albert, where the Full Gospel Outreach events occurred between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4.
In early October, the province said 11 cases were connected, that number has grown dramatically, with 60 cases linked directly to the event and 107 cases in contacts of people who attend the event — and also in contacts of those contacts.
“One single transmission event can quickly snowball,” Shahab said.
Read more: 3 Prince Albert, Sask., police officers test positive for the coronavirusSaskatchewan recorded 44 new cases Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s daily all-time high of 66 cases.“This is not the trend we want to see in the province,” Shahab said.As of Tuesday, 18 people were hospitalized. Of them, two are between the ages of 20 and 39, four are between 40 and 59, six (including two in intensive care) are between 60 and 79 and four are over the age of 80 years old.
Read more: Saskatchewan will shut down parts of economy should daily COVID-19 cases continue to riseThe doctor said if cases continue to surge, restrictions could be reinstated — at least in part, in areas where transmission is happening at a high rate.In the north central region, which includes Prince Albert, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has restricted visitations to compassionate reasons only at a number of its facilities: Victoria Hospital, Parkland Integrated Health Centre, Herb Bassett Home, Pineview Terrace, Mont St. Joseph Home, Birchview Home, Birch Hills (but not the attached primary care clinic).
