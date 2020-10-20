Saskatchewan CMHO urges caution about gatherings as coronavirus cases linked to events climb

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatchewan’s coronavirus caseload continues to climb, the chief medical health officer says people “really have to be careful” when it comes to gathering and stick to “a small consistent group.”

On Tuesday afternoon at the legislative building, Dr. Saqib Shahab discussed the primary, secondary and tertiary cases that continue to be linked to Saskatoon nightclubs, a religious gathering in Prince Albert, weddings and parties — and now, Thanksgiving dinners.

In some cases, “people, unfortunately, went, while infectious, to not one gathering but several gatherings,” the doctor said while talking about Thanksgiving.

“Small events can lead to significant transmission.”

Saskatchewan has had “notable superspreader events,” said Shahab, who went on to refer to Prince Albert, where the Full Gospel Outreach events occurred between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4.

In early October, the province said 11 cases were connected, that number has grown dramatically, with 60 cases linked directly to the event and 107 cases in contacts of people who attend the event — and also in contacts of those contacts.

“One single transmission event can quickly snowball,” Shahab said.