2 more COVID-19 deaths, 44 new cases in Manitoba ahead of more restrictions

Manitoba public health officials have confirmed the 39th and 40th deaths due to COVID-19 in the province.

The first is a man in his 70s and the second is a woman in her 70s, both from the Winnipeg health region.

A total of 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified as of 9:30 a.m., bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 3,302.

9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

2 cases in the Northern health region

2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

6 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

25 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 1,675 known active cases and 1,587 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 29 people in hospital and six people in intensive care while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 40.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.7 per cent.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,479 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 225,214.

For the next two weeks, starting Monday, the province is tightening restrictions.

Casinos, bars and bingo halls will be closed for the next two weeks.

The tighter restrictions will allow restaurants and lounges to remain open, but capacity will now be capped at 50 per cent. Table sizes must be kept to no more than five people under broader restrictions that bring maximum gathering sizes down from 10 down to five across the board.

Retail stores, galleries, museums and libraries will also have capacity reduced to 50 per cent, while spectator areas at sporting events will be cut to 25 per cent capacity.

The chief provincial public health officer is also strongly encouraging Manitobans to reduce the number of close contacts outside their household and avoid closed-in or crowded spaces.

With files from Shane Gibson.