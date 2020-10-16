Word on further Winnipeg coronavirus restrictions may come Friday, restaurants on ‘pins and needles’

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association says its members are on “pins and needles” as the province looks at tougher COVID-19 restrictions for the greater Winnipeg area.

An announcement on what those restrictions may look like is expected as early as Friday, and Manitoba’s top doctor has called a press conference at 2 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

On Thursday the province’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, said restrictions affecting many businesses in the greater Winnipeg region are coming because some people are ignoring health guidelines and case numbers continue to rise.

The province reported a record-high 173 new coronavirus cases Thursday, most of them in the Winnipeg area, where the five-day test positivity rate rose to 5.8 per cent, Roussin said.

Roussin said people are going to family gatherings, bars, restaurants and work while having symptoms.

“We have multiple examples of people just not following the fundamentals and not following the rules as well,” he said Thursday.

“We just have multiple examples that we’ve lost track of the fundamentals.”

‘Massive, massive detriment’

Shaun Jeffrey, executive director of the Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association, told 680 CJOB the industry is already reeling from restrictions put in place two weeks ago.

“We are one of the only industries — if not the only industry — that has additional restrictions on it right now and we’re seeing massive, massive detriment due to those restrictions,” he said, adding some members have seen a 90 per cent drop in revenue under the latest rules.

“We’re on the teeter-totter, we’re right on the edge as it sits right now.”

The province moved the greater Winnipeg area into the orange-level restriction at the end of September, reducing gathering sizes and making masks mandatory in all indoor public places.

Another round of restrictions in the region dropped last week. Bars, pubs and licensed restaurants must close at 11 p.m. Alcohol service must stop an hour earlier.

While Roussin didn’t get into specifics about the further restrictions Thursday, he hinted at widespread rules to limit close public interaction, likely in areas such as restaurants, bars and gyms.

Community sports could also see limits on the number of participants and spectators, he added.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the 10-person gathering limit could be reduced.

Jeffrey said the association hasn’t heard a word from the government on what might be coming since the initial restrictions were put into place.

“That’s the part that continues to put our industry on pins and needles,” he said.

“We have heard very little from the province on anything else, so getting this news and not knowing what’s happening puts a tremendous stress on the industry.”

‘Remember what you’re told to do’

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Cynthia Carr tells 680 CJOB more targeted restrictions are what’s needed to stem the rising numbers in and around Winnipeg.

“One of the most important things is our kids being able to go to school and people being able to go to work and we have to control community-based spread in order for that to happen,” she said, adding that ultimately it’s up to Manitobans to follow the fundamentals.

“Remember what you’re told to do,” she said.

“Do not gather in large groups, do as much as you can from a distance, wear a mask when you go out, and if you have any symptoms at all, please stay home.”

Per capita, Manitoba now has the highest number of active cases in the country, according to data on Health Canada’s website.

The data shows Manitoba has 112 cases per 100,000 people while the province with the second-highest per capita number, Quebec, has 100 cases per 100,00 people. The Canadian average is 55 per 100,000, according to numbers posted on the site Friday.

The latest cases reported Thursday bring Manitoba’s total number of cases reported since March to 3,098.

As of Thursday, there are 1,527 active cases in Manitoba, including 1,297 in Winnipeg. Since March, 38 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

—With files from The Canadian Press

