Manitobans to get update on coronavirus, health minister hints at more restrictions

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the ongoing fight against COVID-19 Thursday, as the province’s health minister says more restrictions are possible as case counts continue to rise, especially in the greater Winnipeg area.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public officer of health has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.
The media briefing comes a day after Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen told The Canadian Press he is concerned about the latest numbers that show caseloads are still rising two weeks after the Winnipeg region was put under tighter rules that include a 10-person cap on public gatherings.
Health officials reported 146 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, mostly in Winnipeg, as well as two more deaths.
Friesen said there are other restrictions that could be imposed under the province’s colour-coded pandemic response system, which has Winnipeg in the orange — or restricted — category while the rest of the province is in the yellow — or caution — group.
“Whether that means additional closures or additional use of masks, or if it be additional other measures, those things will be contemplated,” Friesen said Wednesday.
“And if it is the advice of public health that now is the time to implement them, then we know that the chief provincial public health officer will so advise.”
Read more: New record high as Manitoba records 124 novel coronavirus cases, 1 new death, jail moves to critical“But at the same time, if you’re going to tell people you can’t work, if you’re going to tell people you have to close your business, government has a responsibility to make sure that those people don’t go broke and that business doesn’t go under.”Manitoba has had 2,925 COVID-19 cases to date. Health officials said 37 people have died and 27 were in hospital as of Wednesday.–With files from Steve Lambert at The Canadian Press
