B.C. police watchdog confirms teen shot at Surrey RCMP before fatally shooting himself

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has cleared Surrey RCMP officers of any wrongdoing in an incident that left a 17-year-old man dead last week.

Police were called to Fraser Highway and 159 Street around 2 a.m. on Oct. 8 to a report of a man attempting to rob people with a knife, according to RCMP.

Officers alleged the man then shot at police before turning the gun on himself.

The Independent Investigations Office said Friday that video evidence confirmed the police account of events.

“The video shows that an officer arrived at the location in a marked police SUV and before the vehicle came to a stop, the young man fired two shots, both of which struck the front of the police SUV,” said the IIO in a media release.

“Immediately after firing at the police vehicle, the video then shows that the youth turned the gun on himself.”

The officer reversed quickly away from the man, and at no point drew his weapon, the IIO added.

The officer remained in their SUV until another unit arrived two minutes later, at which point police attempted first aid until paramedic arrived, according to the IIO.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition, and died on Oct. 11.

The Surrey RCMP and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.