Crime

Watchdog called to officer-involved shooting in Langley, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 11:30 pm
Police and paramedics at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Langley.
Police and paramedics at the scene of a police-involved shooting in Langley.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office has been deployed to Langley for an officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses told Global News it happened around 7 p.m. at 200 Street and 24 Avenue.

One witness said they saw an unmarked police cruiser with two Delta police officers inside ram a suspect vehicle.

No charges in fatal Maple Ridge police shooting

One suspect appeared to have been shot in the leg, they said.

Trending Stories
Langley RCMP said they were dealing with an incident at the location which had been “contained.”

Global News has requested comment from Delta police.

