IIO called to Surrey strip mall after ‘serious incident’ sends person to hospital

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been called to a strip mall after what RCMP called a “serious incident” in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.

RCMP said they were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 159 Street around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Police tape surrounded much of the strip mall early Thursday.

One person was sent to hospital with injuries, RCMP said.

The incident does not appear to be gang-related, police said, and there is no apparent threat to the public.

The Independent Investigations Office, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, has been notified.

More to come…

