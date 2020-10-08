IIO called to Surrey strip mall after ‘serious incident’ sends person to hospital

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been called to a strip mall after what RCMP called a “serious incident” in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood.
RCMP said they were called to the area of Fraser Highway and 159 Street around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Police tape surrounded much of the strip mall early Thursday.
One person was sent to hospital with injuries, RCMP said.
The incident does not appear to be gang-related, police said, and there is no apparent threat to the public.
The Independent Investigations Office, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, has been notified.
More to come…
