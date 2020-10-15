B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Daily new cases of the virus have seen a recent uptick, with B.C. reporting more than 100 on each of the past 13 days.

Eighty-four COVID-19 patients were hospital on Wednesday, which was the highest that B.C. has seen since the end of April.

About 83 per cent of the province’s 10,892 cases had recovered, while 250 people had died.

