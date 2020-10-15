Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 158 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death' B.C. health officials report 158 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death
WATCH: (Oct. 14) B.C. health officials report 158 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: B.C. reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Daily new cases of the virus have seen a recent uptick, with B.C. reporting more than 100 on each of the past 13 days.

Eighty-four COVID-19 patients were hospital on Wednesday, which was the highest that B.C. has seen since the end of April.

About 83 per cent of the province’s 10,892 cases had recovered, while 250 people had died.

Click to play video 'Renewed calls for better COVID-19 health and safety measures at Surrey schools' Renewed calls for better COVID-19 health and safety measures at Surrey schools
Renewed calls for better COVID-19 health and safety measures at Surrey schools
