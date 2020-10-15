Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Outbreak at FedEx depot in Kelowna, Interior Health investigating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
According to Interior Health, the outbreak at a FedEx depot in Kelowna has affected three staff members, who have been confirmed as having tested positive.
According to Interior Health, the outbreak at a FedEx depot in Kelowna has affected three staff members, who have been confirmed as having tested positive. Global News

A coronavirus outbreak in the Okanagan involving a shipping company is being investigated by area health officials.

According to Interior Health, the outbreak at a FedEx depot in Kelowna has affected three staff members, who have been confirmed to have tested positive.

The health agency said another six staff members are in isolation at this time. The depot is located next to Kelowna’s airport, on Airport Way.

Read more: Poor ventilation, panting can increase coronavirus risk at gyms: experts

“The business has sufficient precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public, and there has been no COVID-19 exposure to the general public,” Interior Health said in an email to Global News.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It added the business is not directly connected to the airport and that no exposures have occurred from FedEx staff to airport workers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Russia approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine' Coronavirus: Russia approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: Russia approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

Interior Health said officials are supporting each staff member in isolation and are grateful for FedEx’s efforts and cooperation.

Global News has reached out to FedEx regarding the outbreak.

Click to play video 'Toronto testing sewage for coronavirus concentrations' Toronto testing sewage for coronavirus concentrations
Toronto testing sewage for coronavirus concentrations
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusHealthcentral okanaganCOVIDFedex
Flyers
More weekly flyers