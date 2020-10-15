Coronavirus: Outbreak at FedEx depot in Kelowna, Interior Health investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak in the Okanagan involving a shipping company is being investigated by area health officials.

According to Interior Health, the outbreak at a FedEx depot in Kelowna has affected three staff members, who have been confirmed to have tested positive.

The health agency said another six staff members are in isolation at this time. The depot is located next to Kelowna’s airport, on Airport Way.

“The business has sufficient precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public, and there has been no COVID-19 exposure to the general public,” Interior Health said in an email to Global News.

It added the business is not directly connected to the airport and that no exposures have occurred from FedEx staff to airport workers.

Interior Health said officials are supporting each staff member in isolation and are grateful for FedEx’s efforts and cooperation.

Global News has reached out to FedEx regarding the outbreak.

