B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus situation at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

As of Wednesday, there were 896 active cases in the province, and another 2,730 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure to the virus.

B.C. had recorded 203 deaths and 5,304 total cases of COVID-19.

1:50 Coronavirus: Feds to provide funds to ensure safe return to school Coronavirus: Feds to provide funds to ensure safe return to school

