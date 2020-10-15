OPP investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

OPP say they’re investigating two “suspicious” deaths as part of a homicide/suicide investigation in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.
On Sunday afternoon, someone asked officers to go to a residence on Little Street to check on the well-being of the people inside.
Once they arrived, police found two people dead.
A post-mortem examination took place in Sudbury, Ont., on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Judy Neddo, 75, while the other deceased person has been identified as Basil Neddo, 77.
Trending Stories
Stab wounds were determined to be the cause of death for both individuals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or their nearest police authority
Brockville police investigating apparent homicide and suicide at Richards street home.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments