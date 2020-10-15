Menu

Crime

OPP investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 3:33 pm
Police say they're investigating two "suspicious" deaths as part of a homicide/suicide investigation in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.
Police say they're investigating two "suspicious" deaths as part of a homicide/suicide investigation in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

OPP say they’re investigating two “suspicious” deaths as part of a homicide/suicide investigation in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

On Sunday afternoon, someone asked officers to go to a residence on Little Street to check on the well-being of the people inside.

Read more: OPP officer killed in Kirkland Lake after getting shot by hunting rifle

Once they arrived, police found two people dead.

A post-mortem examination took place in Sudbury, Ont., on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Judy Neddo, 75, while the other deceased person has been identified as Basil Neddo, 77.

Read more: Northumberland OPP release video seeking information on murder of Boyd Woods

Stab wounds were determined to be the cause of death for both individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or their nearest police authority

Click to play video 'Brockville police investigating apparent homicide and suicide at Richards street home.' Brockville police investigating apparent homicide and suicide at Richards street home.
Brockville police investigating apparent homicide and suicide at Richards street home.
