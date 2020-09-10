Northumberland OPP release video seeking information on murder of Boyd Woods

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP on Thursday released a new video seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation just east of the town of Colborne.

Police say on May 19, officers and paramedics discovered Boyd Woods, 72, with “obvious signs” of trauma and no vital signs in an outbuilding on County Road 2 and Trenear Road in Cramahe Township.

OPP said following a post-mortem examination, the case was being treated as a homicide.

In mid-July, OPP said the investigation was ramping up and residents could expect an increased police presence in the township.

However, to date, no arrests have been made.

“We strongly believe that by working together we can discover the truth about who murdered Boyd Woods, ensure public safety and solve this case,” said Det. Insp. Serge Acay with the OPP’s criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.