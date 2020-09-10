Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Northumberland OPP release video seeking information on murder of Boyd Woods

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 12:27 pm
The body of Body Woods was found on May 19 just east of Colborne.
The body of Body Woods was found on May 19 just east of Colborne. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP on Thursday released a new video seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation just east of the town of Colborne.

Police say on May 19, officers and paramedics discovered Boyd Woods, 72, with “obvious signs” of trauma and no vital signs in an outbuilding on County Road 2 and Trenear Road in Cramahe Township.

Read more: Discovery of man’s body in Northumberland County now being investigated as homicide, OPP say

OPP said following a post-mortem examination, the case was being treated as a homicide.

In mid-July, OPP said the investigation was ramping up and residents could expect an increased police presence in the township.

Trending Stories

However, to date, no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

“We strongly believe that by working together we can discover the truth about who murdered Boyd Woods, ensure public safety and solve this case,” said Det. Insp. Serge Acay with the OPP’s criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderNorthumberland CountyNorthumberlandColborneCramahe TownshipBoyd Woods
Flyers
More weekly flyers