Discovery of man’s body in Northumberland County now being investigated as homicide: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say the discovery of a man’s body in Cramahe Township last week is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Northumberland OPP say that on May 19, officers and paramedics were called to a residential property on County Road 2, just east of the town of Colborne where they found a man inside an outbuilding with no vital signs and “obvious signs” of trauma.

OPP say a post-mortem examination was conducted in Toronto on Saturday. Results are pending to confirm the identity of the man.

Police say the case is now being treated as a homicide. The investigation involves Northumberland OPP’s crime unit and the Central Region forensic identification services as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Story continues below advertisement