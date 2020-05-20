Northumberland OPP investigating man’s sudden death with ‘obvious’ signs of trauma

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP are investigating a sudden death of a man on a property east of the Town of Colborne on Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., officers and paramedics were called to a residential property on County Road 2 in Cramahe Township. OPP say they found a man inside an outbuilding with “obvious signs of trauma and no vital signs.”

Colborne is about 20 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The name of the victim was not released.

Northumberland OPP’s crime unit and the OPP’s Central Region Forensic Identification Services, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, are investigating the circumstances surrounding this death under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

“The investigation is in its early stages and further details will be released as they become available and deemed appropriate,” OPP stated Wednesday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.

