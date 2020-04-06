Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a Peterborough woman has now been deemed a homicide, police stated Monday afternoon.

On Friday evening around 5:20 p.m., officers with the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence.

Officers found a dead woman who on Saturday was identified as Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough.

On the weekend, police said they were treating Nolan’s death as suspicious. However, on Monday police said they can now confirm her death was the result of a homicide.

No arrest has been made.

It’s the city’s first homicide of 2020.

The service’s major crime unit is requesting information from the public concerning Nolan’s whereabouts from March 31 to April 3.

Information can be provided to Peterborough police Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or Crimestoppers online.