Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:58 pm
Peterborough police say the death of Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough is being treated as a homicide.
Peterborough police say the death of Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough is being treated as a homicide. Peterborough Police Service

The death of a Peterborough woman has now been deemed a homicide, police stated Monday afternoon.

On Friday evening around 5:20 p.m., officers with the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence.

READ MORE: Death of Peterborough woman, 20, deemed suspicious, police say

Officers found a dead woman who on Saturday was identified as Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough.

On the weekend, police said they were treating Nolan’s death as suspicious. However, on Monday police said they can now confirm her death was the result of a homicide.

No arrest has been made.

It’s the city’s first homicide of 2020.

The service’s major crime unit is requesting information from the public concerning Nolan’s whereabouts from March 31 to April 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Information can be provided to Peterborough police Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext. 232 or Crimestoppers online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough murderTali NolanPeterborough homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.