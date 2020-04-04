Death of Peterborough woman, 20, deemed suspicious: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are treating the death of a young woman as suspicious.

On Friday around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a McDonnel Street address for reports of a sudden death, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

Police say officers located a deceased woman inside the residence.

On Friday night police issued a statement saying there was no threat to public safety.

Police investigating after female located deceased at McDonnel St. residence. The death is being treated as suspicious. The deceased has been identified as 20yo Tali Nolan of Ptbo. Any info pls call DC Penney 705-876-1122 or @PtboCrime

Media Release: https://t.co/aIqTD6xTB7 -LG pic.twitter.com/fGsQHDPXJr — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) April 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday the victim was identified as Tali Nolan, 20, from Peterborough.

Police say they are treating her death as suspicious. Investigators remained at the scene on Saturday.

Anyone with information concerning Nolan or her death is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext 232 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

2:03 Coronavirus: Peterborough-area police services enforcing emergency orders Coronavirus: Peterborough-area police services enforcing emergency orders