Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Death of Peterborough woman, 20, deemed suspicious: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 1:45 pm
Peterborough police are investigating after the body of 20-year-old woman was found inside a McDonnel Street residence on Friday night.
Peterborough police are investigating after the body of 20-year-old woman was found inside a McDonnel Street residence on Friday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police are treating the death of a young woman as suspicious.

On Friday around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a McDonnel Street address for reports of a sudden death, according to the Peterborough Police Service.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in robbery with firearms at Peterborough residence: police

Police say officers located a deceased woman inside the residence.

On Friday night police issued a statement saying there was no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday the victim was identified as Tali Nolan, 20, from Peterborough.

Police say they are treating her death as suspicious. Investigators remained at the scene on Saturday.

Anyone with information concerning Nolan or her death is asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext 232 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Coronavirus: Peterborough-area police services enforcing emergency orders
Coronavirus: Peterborough-area police services enforcing emergency orders
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurderDeathSuspicious DeathPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeMcDonnel StreetTali Nolan
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.