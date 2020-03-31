Menu

Crime

2 arrested in robbery with firearms at Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 1:41 pm
peterborough-police2
Two people were arrested following an alleged robbery with firearms on Monday night in Peterborough. Global News File

Two people have been arrested following an alleged robbery involving firearms in Peterborough on Monday night.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a reported robbery at a residence. It’s alleged an unknown man wearing a balaclava entered a residence brandishing a firearm and then robbed a male victim of a quantity of cannabis.

An unknown woman was also in attendance at the time, police said.

The suspects were later located and arrested.

Jacob Royden Lamonday, 20, of Oshawa, and Natasha Gloria Reid, 18,  of Peterborough, were both charged with robbery using a firearm.

Lamonday was also charged with disguise with intent and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

