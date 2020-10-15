Menu

Crime

OPP officer killed in Kirkland Lake after getting shot by hunting rifle

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Jennifer Landry, 43, was transported to nearby hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after becoming injured at a home on Poplar Avenue.
Jennifer Landry, 43, was transported to nearby hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after becoming injured at a home on Poplar Avenue. Facebook/Charlie Angus NDP

An off-duty officer with the Ontario Provincial Police was killed after she was shot with a hunting rifle in Kirkland Lake, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Jennifer Landry, 43, was transported to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after becoming injured at a home on Poplar Avenue.

It was at the hospital where Landry, a Temiskaming OPP officer, was pronounced dead.

Working for the OPP, Landry had been assigned to the Englehart office for more than two years.

In a Facebook post, the Member of Parliament for Timmins—James Bay, Charlie Angus, said it’s a sad day for both officers and communities that were served by the OPP and Nishnawbe Aski Police, the latter of which Landry has also served.

“A wonderful officer Jenn Landry has died,” Angus wrote. “She was active in the community. She loved her family. She was a dedicated cop. She died way too soon.”

Alvin Fiddler, Nishnawbe Aski Nation’s Grand Chief, also offered condolences to Landry’s family, coworkers and community over Twitter. He said Landry was a member of Matachewan First Nation.

“We are grateful for her service,” he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, with help from the Kirkland Lake OPP crime unit and the OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

OPP say there is no concern for public safety.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place in Sudbury on Friday.

