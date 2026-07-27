Driver charged, another ticketed after vehicles clocked at almost 200 km/h: WPS

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A man is facing charges after a Winnipeg police helicopter tracked multiple vehicles travelling at almost 200 kilometres per hour on Sunday morning.

Several vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette, were “racing at excessive speeds along the Disraeli Freeway” at about 2 a.m. Sunday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

AIR1, the service’s helicopter, tracked the vehicles until they split up after crossing the Narin Overpass, adding that they were travelling as fast as 200 km/h.

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Officers tried to pull over two of the cars, the Corvette and a Jeep, around Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue.

The Jeep pulled over and received tickets, but the Corvette sped off, according to the release.

At the 100 block of Johnson Avenue, the Chevrolet pulled over, and “the driver and passenger exited and took off running,” the release says. Police’s K9 unit tracked the two to the 100 block of Poplar Street and arrested them.

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“One of the suspects received medical attention after being apprehended by a police service dog,” police added.

A 20-year-old man is being charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight while pursued by a peace officer. He was released on a notice to appear. Police did not say if charges were laid against the second person arrested.

Police said the other vehicles involved in the race were not identified.