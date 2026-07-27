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Crime

N.S. RCMP seek video, witnesses in Antigonish County homicide investigation

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
Police were called on the evening of May 31 to a residential fire in the 0-100 block of Highway 16 in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., where a man was found dead after the fire was extinguished. View image in full screen
Police were called on the evening of May 31 to a residential fire in the 0-100 block of Highway 16 in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., where a man was found dead after the fire was extinguished. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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RCMP in Nova Scotia say they believe a homicide in Antigonish County is linked to several fires, and are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the case.

Investigators are looking for video surveillance, dashcam footage and information about a silver car that was seen speeding around the Tower Road area of Mulgrave, N.S., between 8:50 and 11 p.m. on May 31.

RCMP have previously described the vehicle as a 2010 Hyundai Accent with a temporary permit.

Police were called on the evening of May 31 to a residential fire in the 0-100 block of Highway 16, where a man was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

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On June 2, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service determined the death was a homicide.

The Office of the Fire Marshal responded to four other fires on the evening of May 31 and the early morning of June. RCMP say those fires, which took place in residences and an apartment complex in the Havre Boucher and Upper Big Tracadie areas, are deemed suspicious.

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“Investigators from Forensic Identification Services have seized and examined evidence, much of which has been submitted to forensic labs for further testing,” RCMP said in a Monday release.

“Officers have done an extensive canvas for relevant video and are reviewing many hours of footage submitted by the public. [The Southwest Nova major crime unit] is continuing to follow up on leads, review information received from the public, and process evidence.”

RCMP note that investigators are “particularly interested” in getting descriptions of the occupants of the Hyundai Accent.

Police have previously said they believe the homicide and the fires are targeted incidents.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP Southwest Nova major crime unit at 902-365-3120.

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