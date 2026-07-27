Man charged with fatal shooting in Rexdale had no contact order: court docs

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of the targeted fatal shooting of Navneet Kaur last Friday morning had been ordered by the court to have no contact with Kaur.

Sharnjeet Singh, 37, of Brampton was arrested by the OPP on Friday and charged with the first-degree murder of Kaur and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Kaur was fatally wounded after a man walked up to her on Humberwood Boulevard near Rexdale Boulevard around 7:20 a.m. on July 24 and fired a single shot before fleeing. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents obtained by Global News find it’s an alleged case of intimate partner violence, though it’s unclear whether the two were ever married.

View image in full screen Navneet Kaur, 26, is pictured in this photo released by Toronto Police. She was found dead after police responded to a shooting in the city on July 24. Toronto Police Service

On July 17, 2025, Singh was charged with criminal harassment and assault in relation to Kaur and was released from custody on an undertaking the following day with a condition he have no contact with Kaur.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh promised he would not have any contact with Kaur either directly or indirectly, nor go any place she was known to be, work or attend.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Singh’s bail was rescinded on Friday after he was arrested and charged with the murder. He remains in custody and will return to court on July 31.

It was the second deadly case of alleged intimate partner violence in Toronto in just six days and, in both cases, the accused is charged with breaching a court order.

On July 18, police responded to a person with a knife call on Fairview Mall Drive near Don Mills Road. They found the body of 29-year-old Thi Nguyen in the hallway of a condominium building where it’s believed she lived. The suspect had fled.

Nguyen’s estranged husband, 28-year-old Martin Ly of Vaughan, Ont., was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and failing to comply with an undertaking.

View image in full screen Thi Nguyen, 29, is pictured in this photo provided by Toronto police. She was found injured from stab wounds on July 18 and died from her injuries. Toronto Police Service

Court records obtained by Global News show that Ly had been arrested on July 14, 2026, and charged with stealing a cellphone from Nguyen, an assault on Nguyen in December 2000 and destroying a cellphone belonging to Nguyen in December 2000.

Story continues below advertisement

Ly was released by the court on an undertaking on July 15, 2026, with a condition that he have no contact with Nguyen.

Ly appeared in court virtually from Maplehurst Correctional Centre on Monday wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. He has yet to retain a lawyer. He will return to court on Aug. 17.

Nguyen was a piano teacher who was described by her family as an accomplished vocalist, pianist, drummer and bass player. Her brother told Global News she leaves behind a six-year-old son.