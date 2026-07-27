Man arrested, accused of driving through busy Ajax park

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A 23-year-old Aurora man is facing dangerous operation charges after allegedly driving through a busy park in Ajax.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on July 18, Durham Regional Police responded to reports of a white Toyota sedan driving dangerously through Rotary Park. Police say the motorist drove through the playground, splash pad and walking paths.

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The park was reportedly busy at the time, with young children playing, according to DRPS.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle near Westney Road South and Bayly Street West. The driver fled, then allegedly returned to the park and drove across a pedestrian bridge before fleeing again.

Officers then located the vehicle again a short distance away at Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street East.

They tried to block the vehicle from fleeing, but the suspect reportedly attempted to flee again before colliding with another vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

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Ismail Abrahimzada has been charged with dangerous operation and failure to stop for police. He was held for a bail hearing.

No injuries were reported.