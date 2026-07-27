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Crime

Driver fined $2,000 for wild 2024 crash in downtown Vancouver

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 1:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Multiple charges recommended after wild crash in downtown Vancouver'
Multiple charges recommended after wild crash in downtown Vancouver
FILE from 2024: The Vancouver police department is recommending several charges after a suspect was arrested in downtown Vancouver following a major crash on Alberni Street – Jun 1, 2024
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A driver who allegedly fled the scene of a wild crash in downtown Vancouver two years ago that saw multiple vehicles struck and a tree destroyed, has avoided a criminal conviction.

Soyoub Kim, 53, was charged with dangerous driving in connection with the May 31, 2024 collision on Alberni Street.

Kim pleaded guilty on July 16 to the lesser Motor Vehicle Act offence of driving without due care and attention and received a $2,000 fine, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

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Vancouver police said the driver of a white Mercedes SUV was travelling east along Alberni Street just before 10 p.m. on May 31, 2024, when he smashed into and sideswiped a grey Mazda CX5.

The suspect then rapidly accelerated through Bute Street and jumped the south curb on Alberni, narrowly missing several pedestrians, according to Const. Tania Visintin.

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Police allege the Mercedes driver then crashed into a bike rack, street sign and split a tree in half before crashing into a parked blue Tesla 3, a black Tesla Y and a white Ford Transit van.

The Mercedes SUV came to rest on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Alberni Street, where police said a witness observed the driver get out and run away.

The suspect driver was located and arrested.

At the time, police said multiple dangerous and impaired driving charges would potentially be recommended to Crown counsel.

Kim, who has no criminal history and no previous driving record in B.C., was also ordered to pay a $300 victim fine surcharge.

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