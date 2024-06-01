Multiple charges recommended after wild crash in downtown Vancouver

See more sharing options

A suspect has been arrested after a suspected impaired driving crash.

According to police, the incident began just before 10 p.m. on Friday, when a white Mercedes SUV sideswiped a grey Mazda driving east on Alberni Street in downtown Vancouver.

The Mercedes then reportedly accelerated and jumped the south curb on Alberni, narrowly missing several pedestrians.

The suspect driver then crashed into a bike rack, a street sign and collided with a tree, destroying it in the process, according to police.

The Mercedes then crashed into three more cars until finally coming to a stop on the sidewalk, with the tree under the vehicle.

A video was shared with Global News that shows the aftermath of the crash.

Police said witnesses watched the suspect leave the Mercedes and flee east on Alberni Street.

Vancouver police said officers located and arrested a suspect.

Multiple dangerous and impaired driver charges are being recommended by the Vancouver police department.

Global News has reached out to the department for more information.