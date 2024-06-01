Menu

Crime

Multiple charges recommended after wild crash in downtown Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 6:55 pm
1 min read
Multiple charges recommended after wild crash in downtown Vancouver
The Vancouver police department is recommending several charges after a suspect was arrested in downtown Vancouver following a major crash on Alberni Street.
A suspect has been arrested after a suspected impaired driving crash.

According to police, the incident began just before 10 p.m. on Friday, when a white Mercedes SUV sideswiped a grey Mazda driving east on Alberni Street in downtown Vancouver.

The Mercedes then reportedly accelerated and jumped the south curb on Alberni, narrowly missing several pedestrians.

The suspect driver then crashed into a bike rack, a street sign and collided with a tree, destroying it in the process, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Mercedes then crashed into three more cars until finally coming to a stop on the sidewalk, with the tree under the vehicle.

A video was shared with Global News that shows the aftermath of the crash.

Police said witnesses watched the suspect leave the Mercedes and flee east on Alberni Street.

Vancouver police said officers located and arrested a suspect.

Multiple dangerous and impaired driver charges are being recommended by the Vancouver police department.

Global News has reached out to the department for more information.

