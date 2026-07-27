Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man facing 11 charges following child luring investigation

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 11:40 am
1 min read
Peterborough police released two photos of a suspect in a child luring investigation in case of other victims. View image in full screen
Peterborough police released two photos of a suspect in a child luring investigation in case of other victims. Peterborough police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario man is facing multiple charges in connection with a child luring investigation and police say there may be more victims.

Police said they are investigating several incidents in which a man approached young girls in public places and gave them “sexually explicit notes.”

The incidents occurred between July 10 and July 16 and happened at Lansdowne Place Mall and the Prince of Wales School property in the Monaghan Road and Sherbrooke Street area.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Peterborough police’s investigation began after they were notified of one incident on July 16, which led to the discovery of several others.

Police identified a suspect and arrested him on Friday.

Scott Andrew Duncan, 43, of the Township of Cavan-Monaghan, has been charged with three counts of invitation to sexual touching, four counts of criminal harassment involving threatening conduct, three counts of luring a person under 16, and a charge of making sexually explicit material available.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday. He remains in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 4.

Photos of the suspect have been released by police as investigators say there may be other victims and some incidents may not have been reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police Det. Const. Charlotte Koetje at 705-876-1122 extension 304, or the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 extension 555.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices