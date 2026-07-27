Ontario man facing 11 charges following child luring investigation

An Ontario man is facing multiple charges in connection with a child luring investigation and police say there may be more victims.
Police said they are investigating several incidents in which a man approached young girls in public places and gave them “sexually explicit notes.”
The incidents occurred between July 10 and July 16 and happened at Lansdowne Place Mall and the Prince of Wales School property in the Monaghan Road and Sherbrooke Street area.
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Peterborough police’s investigation began after they were notified of one incident on July 16, which led to the discovery of several others.
Police identified a suspect and arrested him on Friday.
Scott Andrew Duncan, 43, of the Township of Cavan-Monaghan, has been charged with three counts of invitation to sexual touching, four counts of criminal harassment involving threatening conduct, three counts of luring a person under 16, and a charge of making sexually explicit material available.
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The man was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday. He remains in custody with his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 4.
Photos of the suspect have been released by police as investigators say there may be other victims and some incidents may not have been reported to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police Det. Const. Charlotte Koetje at 705-876-1122 extension 304, or the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 extension 555.
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